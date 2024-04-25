Maximum poor people live in Odisha, BJD Govt needs ouster for state’s development: Shah

Sonepur (Odisha), Apr 25: Alleging that the maximum number of poor people live in Odisha despite the state being mineral-rich, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people to oust the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in the election.

Shah said this while launching the BJP's election campaign in Odisha here at Sonepur under Bolangir Parliamentary Constituency in the western region of the state.

“I appeal to the people of Odisha to send 20 MPs to Lok Sabha and bless the BJP to form a government in Odisha for the overall development of the state,” Shah said.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in the state in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

Claiming that Odisha has the maximum number of poor people despite being a mineral-rich state, Shah said, “We will ensure development of the state and the poor. I assure you that no one will have to migrate to other states in search of work.”

Shah also assured the people that if the BJP formed the government in the state, it would set up a textile mill to help cotton growers and arrest the migration of people from the state.

“We will have a fisheries college, agro-based industries and ayurvedic medicine manufacturing units in the state to provide employment to the people,” he said.

While calling the state's BJD government “corrupt”, Shah claimed that the administration is being run by officers.

“Those who can't take pride in their own state's language, literature and culture, can't take Odisha forward,” he said.

While urging the people to dethrone the Naveen Patnaik government in the state, the Union Home Minister said that the states where BJP is in power have made rapid strides in all sectors.

“You (people) have voted Naveen Babu for 25 years. Bring BJP to power just for five years and see the change. We will make Odisha the number 1 state in the country,” he said.

While launching BJD's election campaign at his home turf in Hinjali in Ganjam district, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday had promised to make Odisha the “number one” state in the country by 2036, coinciding with the state's 100th year of formation.

Noting that building of Ram Temple at Ayodhya was rejoiced by all across the country, Shah slammed the BJD government and accused it of attempting to divert attention from the consecration.

Five days before the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, a massive religious congregation was held in Puri for the inauguration of the BJD government's ambitious heritage project around the Jagannath Temple.

Shah said the Jagannath Temple in Puri will be developed like Kashi Vishwanath temple if the BJP comes to power.

The BJP leader also charged the state government with attempting to take credit from different welfare schemes.