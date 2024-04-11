Search
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across J&K

Tawi, Apr 10: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Wednesday across Jammu and with traditional fervour and gaiety.

In Jammu, the biggest congregation took place at Eidgah and Mecca Masjid, where hundreds of devotees performed Namaz-e-Eid.

“We congratulate everyone on Eid. We should spread love and brotherhood and not create enmity among people,” Mufti Ainayatula Qasmi said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings to the people on the occasion.

“The auspicious day inspires us to dedicate ourselves to the service of humanity. May the holy festival bring good , happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, a large congregation of devotees assembled at Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal Lake in Kashmir.

Former chief ministers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among those who offered prayers at the shrine.

On -Pakistan ties, Farooq Abdullah said the two nations can progress only when they have friendly relations.

“We cannot progress if we have hostile and confrontationist relations,” Abdullah said.

Authorities did not allow devotees to offer prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the old Srinagar city.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief priest of Kashmir who was scheduled to deliver the Eid sermon at Jamia Masjid, was placed under house arrest ahead of the congregational prayers.

Mufti condemned the closure of Jamia Masjid for Eid prayers saying “this is interference in religious matters”.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across India after the crescent Moon was sighted on Friday evening.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

