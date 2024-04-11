Era of terrible terrorism ended, J&K witnessing peace, development: Yogi

Jammu Tawi, April 10: Recalling the strong steps initiated towards national security by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the era of observance towards terrorism is over.

“In previous regimes, Pakistan's provocations were met with silence, but today, even minor incidents prompt immediate denials from Pakistan. The nation's stance has evolved significantly, showcasing a resolute response to threats, including swift airstrikes,” Adityanath said addressing a public rally in support of Kathua-Udhampur constituency seat candidate at Kathua.

He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India achieved global recognition and touched a new horizon in development.

“In the past 10 years under Modi's leadership, India achieved a global reputation with unparalleled growth in infrastructure of various sectors, and touched a new horizon of development and welfare programs for the world to follow,” said Yogi Adityanath.

“Today the era of terrible terrorism has ended up in Jammu and Kashmir, and the state is witnessing peace and development,” he added.

In his speech, Yogi Adityanath targeted the previous government for not taking powerful steps against Pakistan.

Highlighting the installation of Ram idol in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath said the wait of more than 500 years was over under the BJP rule.

“Our lord Ram after 500 years of struggle finds his abode in the grand temple of Ayodhya. It signifies the manifestation of India's faith,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the elimination of 370.

“It is the result of the efforts of BJP that along with peace, the period of development is also continuing in the state,” he added.

Stating that nationalism as paramount for BJP, he said that he himself believes in keeping aside anything that comes in the way of the unity and integrity of the country.

Highlighting Central Government schemes, he said that due to the efforts of Modi, the schemes are providing direct benefits to the countrymen. Since year 2014, there are dozens of such schemes, including Kisan Nidhi Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, Har Ghar Jal Yojana, Free LPG Yojana, etc., whose benefits are being available to the countrymen.

He further said that after 75 years of independence, under the leadership of Modi ji, it has been possible to become the fifth largest economy in the world by defeating Britain which had ruled the country for 200 years. Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world, the fourth largest military power, and the world is acknowledging the heights it has reached in the field of space.

Expressing anguish over the previous Government, Yogi said that these people left Jammu and Kashmir abandoned. Expressing no surprise at the behavior of the Congress, he said that they had considered not only Jammu and Kashmir but the entire country as their inheritance. But now the time has changed and he is here to appeal to the public to strengthen the hands of Narendra Modi by casting vote in favour of BJP candidate.