Army Chief unveils advanced facilities for armed forces in Udhampur

New Delhi, Apr 10: In a development aimed at bolstering healthcare facilities for defence personnel and their families, General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff, on Wednesday inaugurated new enhanced facilities at Army Hospital Research & Referral (AHRR) in Delhi.

In addition, he also unveiled the Cutting-Edge Command Hospital Complex in Udhampur via a virtual ceremony.

The COAS, accompanied by the Archana Pande, visited the Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR) in Delhi Cantonment and inaugurated the Radiological Information & Digital Image Networking System. The COAS also unveiled the newly expanded Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) and Sports Medicine.

In addition, ‘Niramaya- Wellness Clinic' and ‘Aasra-Patient Detention Centre' were also inaugurated by the President AWWA. AHRR is known to be a premier establishment as far as healthcare facilities in the armed forces are concerned. The new facilities added today will facilitate further enhancement of patient comfort.

Later in the day, the COAS inaugurated the state-of-the-art, 650-bed Command Hospital Complex, Udhampur.

“Spread over 60 acres and built with an investment of Rs 274 crore, this hospital is equipped with modern medical facilities and infrastructure designed to cater to the needs of the armed forces personnel operating in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” the release said.

The Command Hospital Udhampur, with its provision to expand to 850 beds in times of crisis, boasts eight advanced operation theatres, a comprehensive medical gas pipeline system, a robust fire-fighting mechanism, and a centralised air conditioning system among other cutting-edge medical treatment facilities.

Special attention has been paid to environmental sustainability, with the inclusion of an effluent treatment plant and a central sewage treatment plant to ensure efficient water management and recycling.

In addition to the medical amenities, the Command Hospital Complex includes administrative areas to include residential accommodations for staff, training facilities, and welfare amenities.

During his address to the media personnel during the Annual Press Conference, in January 2024, General Manoj Pande highlighted that the Digitisation of all Military Hospitals has been completed and more than 110 hospitals across India have been networked digitally using Dhanwantari Software. (Agencies)