ED lied in court about Kejriwal's diet in jail; conspiracy to kill him: Atishi
India

ED lied in court about Kejriwal’s diet in jail; conspiracy to kill him: Atishi

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 18: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Thursday claimed there was a “huge conspiracy” to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food in the jail.

Her charge came hours after the ED claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high sugar foods like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the claim before special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, who directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report in the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi accused the ED of lying about the chief minister's diet.

“The BJP through its wing ED is trying to harm Kejriwal's . They are trying to stop the supply of home-cooked food to Kejriwal in jail. The ED lied in court and said that Kejriwal is having tea with sugar and eating sweets. This is a complete lie. Kejriwal is taking an artificial sweetener,” she said.

Atishi said the ED told the court that Kejriwal is eating bananas.

“Any doctor will tell you that diabetes patients are asked to carry banana or any toffee or chocolate because a drop in sugar-level can be dangerous for life. The ED said he is eating aloo-puri. The ED should be afraid of God for lying so much. He ate puri only on the first day of Navratra. All these lies are being spread by the BJP and ED to stop the supply of home-cooked food to Kejriwal,” she alleged.

Once he is disallowed home food, it will not be known what Kejriwal is being fed in the jail and when, she said.

“From past few days, Kejriwal's sugar level is over 300 mg/dl, but he has been denied insulin by Tihar jail authorities. There's a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal by stopping his home cooked food supply,” she alleged.

The ED claimed Kejriwal was consuming high-sugar foods to seek bail on medical grounds, or shift to a hospital.

 

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court
LS polls’ first phase: CEC Kumar urges people to vote
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

