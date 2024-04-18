LS polls’ first phase: CEC Kumar urges people to vote

New Delhi, Apr 18: On the eve of the Lok Sabha polls' first phase, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday reminded people of the significance of each vote, saying there have been instances when one vote has mattered in a critical contest.

Elections are the most beautiful expression of India's democracy and there is “nothing like voting”, he said in a video message.

In view of the heatwave, Kumar said people must take all precautions. “But I know the spirit of the Indian voter will beat the summer heat,” he said.

“In our great democracy, elections belong to you, the choice belongs to you… you are deciding the government. You are doing it for your sake, for your family and children, for your village or town and, of course, for the country,” he said.

“I call upon the youth to lead a revolution in electoral participation,” the chief election commissioner said as he urged people to cast their ballot.

He reminded people that they should never underestimate the power of “your one vote”. There are many instances, when one vote has mattered in a critical contest, Kumar said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will kick off on Friday with polling for the first phase scheduled in 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories

Simultaneously, assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats) will also be held.

More than 16.63 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase. Voters include 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 from third gender.