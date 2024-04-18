back to top
Search
IndiaLS polls' first phase: CEC Kumar urges people to vote
India

LS polls’ first phase: CEC Kumar urges people to vote

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 18: On the eve of the Lok Sabha polls' first phase, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday reminded people of the significance of each vote, saying there have been instances when one vote has mattered in a critical contest.

Elections are the most beautiful expression of 's democracy and there is “nothing like voting”, he said in a video message.

In view of the heatwave, Kumar said people must take all precautions. “But I know the spirit of the Indian voter will beat the summer heat,” he said.

“In our great democracy, elections belong to you, the choice belongs to you… you are deciding the government. You are doing it for your sake, for your family and children, for your village or town and, of course, for the country,” he said.

“I call upon the youth to lead a revolution in electoral participation,” the chief election commissioner said as he urged people to cast their ballot.

He reminded people that they should never underestimate the power of “your one vote”. There are many instances, when one vote has mattered in a critical contest, Kumar said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will kick off on Friday with polling for the first phase scheduled in 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories

Simultaneously, assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats) will also be held.

More than 16.63 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase. Voters include 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 from third gender.

 

Previous article
ED lied in court about Kejriwal’s diet in jail; conspiracy to kill him: Atishi
Next article
NE’s integration with rest of India happened under Modi Govt: Nadda
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

BJP talks about crossing 400 seats to implement UCC, hoist Tricolour in PoK: Maurya

Northlines Northlines -
SAMBHAL (UP), Apr 18: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister...

NE’s integration with rest of India happened under Modi Govt: Nadda

Northlines Northlines -
DUDHNOI, Apr 18: Accusing the Congress of neglecting and...

ED lied in court about Kejriwal’s diet in jail; conspiracy to kill him: Atishi

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 18: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on...

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

BJP talks about crossing 400 seats to implement UCC, hoist Tricolour...

NE’s integration with rest of India happened under Modi Govt: Nadda

ED lied in court about Kejriwal’s diet in jail; conspiracy to...