back to top
Search
IndiaPeople Who Criticise Court Vacations Don’t Understand Judges Don’t Have Holidays On...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

People Who Criticise Court Vacations Don’t Understand Judges Don’t Have Holidays On Weekends: SC

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 1: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said people who criticise that the apex court and high courts take long vacations don’t understand that judges don’t have holidays even on Saturdays and Sundays.

The observation came from a bench of justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said those who criticise that top court and high courts take long vacations does not know how judges work.
The issue of vacation came up after the apex court, which posted the West Bengal matter for arguments on Thursday, told both the sides that arguments be concluded before the apex court goes on summer vacation, which will commence from May 20.
“All those who criticise that Supreme Court and high courts are on long vacations, they don’t know how judges work,” Mehta told the bench when it was hearing a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal government that has accused the CBI of going ahead with its probe without securing the prerequisite nod from the state.
“People who criticise, they don’t understand that we don’t have holidays on Saturdays and Sundays. There are other assignments, conferences,” Justice Gavai said.
Mehta, who was appearing for the Centre in the West Bengal matter, told the bench that judges of the top court deal with 50-60 cases on a daily basis and they deserve vacation.
“It is the toughest job in the country,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also appearing in the matter, said.
The bench said during vacations, the judges write judgements in cases heard by them.
“Long judgements have to be written during vacations,” the bench observed.
It said the judgement in the matter can then be written during the summer vacation.
“People who do not know the system, criticises it,” Mehta said. (Agencies)

Previous article
Congress To Be Wiped Out Of Politics, People Will Fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s Wish: Rajnath Singh
Next article
Southern Gujarat Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Delegation Calls On LG Manoj Sinha
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K | Budgam Man Booked For Sharing ‘Fake’ Shah Speech

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 1:  Police here have registered a case...

EC Revises Protocol On Storage Of Symbol Loading Units After SC Order

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: The Election Commission has come...

India Successfully Tests SMART Missile System

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: The Defence Research and Development...

Salman Khan House Firing Case | Accused Attempts Suicide In Crime Branch Lock-Up, Dies At Hospital

Northlines Northlines -
MUMBAI, May 1: An accused arrested in connection with...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K | Budgam Man Booked For Sharing ‘Fake’ Shah Speech

EC Revises Protocol On Storage Of Symbol Loading Units After SC...

India Successfully Tests SMART Missile System