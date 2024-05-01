back to top
Jammu Kashmir
Jammu Kashmir

Southern Gujarat Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Delegation Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 1: Ramesh Nathalal Vaghasia, President, The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry along with office bearers of SGCCI met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The meeting discussed several interventions for promotion of trade and industry sector in the UT of J&K.
The Lt Governor assured the delegation of necessary support and handholding from the UT Administration to the potential investors for their ventures in  .
Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, I&C Department J&K; and members of SGCCI including Nikhil Khimchand Madrasi, Honorary Secretary; Kirankumar N. Thummar, Honorary Treasurer; Sanjay Panjabi, Coordinator and Arvind Mansukhlal Babawala, Chairman, Industrial Visit Committee were present during the interaction.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

