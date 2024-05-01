Southern Gujarat Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Delegation Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, May 1: Ramesh Nathalal Vaghasia, President, The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry along with office bearers of SGCCI met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.



The meeting discussed several interventions for promotion of trade and industry sector in the UT of J&K.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation of necessary support and handholding from the UT Administration to the potential investors for their business ventures in Jammu Kashmir.

Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, I&C Department J&K; and members of SGCCI including Nikhil Khimchand Madrasi, Honorary Secretary; Kirankumar N. Thummar, Honorary Treasurer; Sanjay Panjabi, Coordinator and Arvind Mansukhlal Babawala, Chairman, Industrial Visit Committee were present during the interaction.