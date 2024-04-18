back to top
Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in an excise scam case, is eating foods high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail, the ED claimed before a court here on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the claim before special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, who directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report in the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart.

The judge directed the authorities concerned to file the report by tomorrow, when the court is likely to take up the matter again.

The ED claimed that Kejriwal was consuming such foods to seek bail on medical grounds, or shift to a hospital.

“Kejriwal is consciously consuming items like tea with sugar, mango, banana, sweets (1 or 2 pieces), poori, aaloo sabji, etc. on regular basis, despite being a patient of diabetes mellitus type 2 and knowing very well that consumption of such items results in increase in blood sugar. This is being done to create a medical emergency to obtain sympathetic treatment from the court of law on medical grounds,” the ED told the court.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, withdrew his application from the court seeking virtual consultation with his doctor thrice a week for monitoring his blood sugar level and other vitals, claiming that his sugar levels were fluctuating.

The judge, meanwhile, sent Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly managed the Aam Aadmi Party's funds in the 2022 Goa assembly elections, to judicial custody till April 23 after he was produced before the court on expiry of his ED custody.

The ED has alleged a large part of the Rs 100 crore the AAP received as kickbacks from the South Group was used for the Goa state polls.

Nestlé baby products in India, African and Latin American countries contain higher sugar content: Report
ED lied in court about Kejriwal's diet in jail; conspiracy to kill him: Atishi
