DYSS flags off groups for Trekking camps at Jib

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 01: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) today flagged off groups, representing Jourian, Dansal and Bhalwal Zones for the trekking camps at Jib in district Udhampur.

The participants of these camps of five days duration flagged off by Deputy Director DYSS, Suran Chand Sharma from Khel Gaon in Nagrota, here.

Present among others were District Officer (DYSS) Jammu, Sukhdev Sharma, Ram Murti (ZPEO Sunderbani), Kumari Ranji (ZPEO Jourian), Sudesh Jamwal (ZPEO Dansal) and Avinash Sharma (ZPEO Bhalwal).

Selected students (boys and girls under-19) from different schools falling in three zones shall visit Jib, Tikri, Kirmchi and other prominent places during their trekking expedition.

Also present were Umakant, Parveen Kumar, Devinder Singh Chib, Ashwani Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Amandeep Singh,. Shruti Rajput, Sunena Bal and Dr. Ashwani Bali.