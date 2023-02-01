Fencing team named for Khelo India Youth Games

, Feb 01: J&K Fencing team announced today for participation in the Khelo Youth Games being held at different cities of Madhya Pradesh.

Those selected fencers were joined by president of J&K Amateur Fencing Association, MJ Sharma and officers and coaches of the J&K Council (JKSC) at MA Stadium, here.

The fencing team shall leave for the venue on February three, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

The selected team comprised young fencer, Shreya Gupta (individual women Sabre category), Suryansh and Harshit Kohli (individual men category). The men Sabre team included Suryansh Sharma, Harshit Kohli, Anubhav Sharma and Vatsal Gandotra . The Epee men team comprised Aryan Sethi, Sohit Thakur, Sufyan Waheed and Ranbir Jambwal.

The team is being accompanied by JKSC coaches, Shotu Lal Sharma and Rachna Jamwal.

Also present were Ashok Singh Jamwal (Divisional Sports Officer of JKSC), Satish Gupta (Manager JKSC) and Rashid Ahmed Choudhary (international fencer).

 

