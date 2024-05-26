back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirDSEJ Freezes Salaries of Several HoIs/HoDs in Kishtwar for Failing to Register...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

DSEJ Freezes Salaries of Several HoIs/HoDs in Kishtwar for Failing to Register on JK Attendance App

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 26: Taking serious note of non-registration of 143 institutions of Kishtwar District on the JK Attendance App, the Director School Jammu (DSEJ) has stopped the salaries of several Head of the Institutions (HoIs) and Head of the Departments (HoDs) including Zonal Education Officers.
Further, they have been asked to explain their position for not adhering to the Government instructions for registering the institutes on the app.

Click here to see order

Previous article
10.46 Lakh Motor Accident Claims Worth Rs 80,455 Crore Pending Nationwide: RTI
Next article
General Manoj Pande Gets One-Month Extension as Army Chief, Now Serving Until June 30
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Amit Shah Asserts that Campaigning on Religious Lines is Unacceptable, But...

General Manoj Pande Gets One-Month Extension as Army Chief, Now Serving...

10.46 Lakh Motor Accident Claims Worth Rs 80,455 Crore Pending Nationwide:...