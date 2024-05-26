DSEJ Freezes Salaries of Several HoIs/HoDs in Kishtwar for Failing to Register on JK Attendance App

JAMMU, May 26: Taking serious note of non-registration of 143 institutions of Kishtwar District on the JK Attendance App, the Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has stopped the salaries of several Head of the Institutions (HoIs) and Head of the Departments (HoDs) including Zonal Education Officers.

Further, they have been asked to explain their position for not adhering to the Government instructions for registering the institutes on the app.

