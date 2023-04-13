Drone carrying ammunition, cash shot down in Rajouri near LoC

RAJOURI, Apr 13 : Security forces on Thursday said that it has shot a drone carrying ammunition, cash and a sealed packet on LoC in Rajouri’s Beri Pattan area. Army in a statement said that on the intervening night of April 12-13, a suspicious movement of aerial objects was reported on LoC in Rajouri’s Beri Pattan area after which a cordon and search operation was launched and movement of a drone was tracked. Five loaded AK magazines, some cash and a sealed packet were recovered from the drone. Search operation underway, the army said.