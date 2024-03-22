Search
JobsDRDO GTRE Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: 150 Posts, How to Apply
Jobs

DRDO GTRE Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: 150 Posts, How to Apply

By: Northlines

Date:

DRDO GTRE Recruitment 2024: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the website: rac.gov.in or drdo.gov.in. The last date for submission of online application forms is 09 April 2024.

DRDO GTRE Recruitment 2024:  Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru invites online applications from eligible candidates for Graduate Engineering, Graduate, Diploma & ITI Apprenticeship Training for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the website: rac.gov.in or drdo.gov.in.

Important Dates:
Commencement of online applications: 21 March 2024
Last date of submission of online application forms: 09 April 2024

Vacancy Details:

1) Graduate Apprentice Trainees: 105 Posts
2) Diploma Apprentice Trainees: 20 Posts
3) ITI Apprentice Trainees: 25 Posts

Total Posts: 150 Posts

IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: DRDO-GTRE-Apprentice-Jobs-Notification-2024
Apply Online: APPLY LINK
Official website: https://www.drdo.gov.in

Previous article
Arvind Kejriwal sent to six days ED’s custody till March 28
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Various Job Recruitment in Border Security Force (BSF)

Northlines Northlines -
Name of the Post : BSF Various Vacancy 2024 Offline Form Total...

SBI Recruitment of Special Officers – 2023: Applications last date May 19

Northlines Northlines -
Bumper vacancies of 217 posts offered in SBI Recruitment...

J&K Police Announces Fresh 752 Sub-Inspector Vacancies

Northlines Northlines -
J&K Police Announces Fresh 752 Sub-Inspector Vacancies. Check Order Copy...

Over 58,000 Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts Vacant In KVS, Navodaya Schools, Higher Education Institutes: MOE

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Feb 6: More than 58,000 teaching and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
Delhi Court grants six days remand of Kejriwal in ED's Custody

Arvind Kejriwal sent to six days ED’s custody till March 28

J&K | Anger Over Axing Of Poplar Trees At Srinagar’s Amar...

Ajatshatru Lauds Indian Govt’s Decision To Abrogate Art 370 In J&K...