DRDO GTRE Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: 150 Posts, How to Apply

DRDO GTRE Recruitment 2024: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the website: rac.gov.in or drdo.gov.in. The last date for submission of online application forms is 09 April 2024.

DRDO GTRE Recruitment 2024: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru invites online applications from eligible candidates for Graduate Engineering, Graduate, Diploma & ITI Apprenticeship Training for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the website: rac.gov.in or drdo.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online applications: 21 March 2024

Last date of submission of online application forms: 09 April 2024

Vacancy Details:

1) Graduate Apprentice Trainees: 105 Posts

2) Diploma Apprentice Trainees: 20 Posts

3) ITI Apprentice Trainees: 25 Posts

Total Posts: 150 Posts

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Notification: DRDO-GTRE-Apprentice-Jobs-Notification-2024

Apply Online: APPLY LINK

Official website: https://www.drdo.gov.in