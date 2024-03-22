Search
Breaking NewsArvind Kejriwal sent to six days ED's custody till March 28
Breaking NewsIndiaLatest News

Arvind Kejriwal sent to six days ED’s custody till March 28

By: Northlines

Date:

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest updates:

The Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi granted six days ED remand of Arvind Kejriwal and sent him to ED's custody till March 28. On submission made before the court, the Enforcement Directorate has got Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody till March 28 in the liquor policy scam case. The ED told the court that Delhi CM Kejriwal was directly involved in the use of proceeds of crime generated in AAP's Goa election campaign in 2022, and that he was the main kingpin in the case.

The ED said he sought hefty bribes from the stakeholders of the liquor policy promising them undue favours and that money was used in the and Goa elections.

It  added the south cartel, led by BRS leader K Kavitha, paid Rs 100 crore kickback to Kejriwal, which the party used in the Goa elections.

The probe agency also told the court that Kejriwal wilfully disobeyed 9 summonses; didn't reveal truth or gave correct facts when his statement was recorded under PMLA.

Arvind Kejriwal's counsel and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court that remand should not be the norm and it should be looked into whether Kejriwal's custody is needed.

Previous article
J&K | Anger Over Axing Of Poplar Trees At Srinagar’s Amar Singh College
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K | Anger Over Axing Of Poplar Trees At Srinagar’s Amar Singh College

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 22: A beautiful avenue of trees has...

Ajatshatru Lauds Indian Govt’s Decision To Abrogate Art 370 In J&K At Geneva Convention

Northlines Northlines -
GENEVA, Mar 22: M.K Ajatshatru Singh, senior BJP leader...

Snowfall in Gulmarg Delights Tourists as Rain Hits Kashmir Plains

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 22: The scenic region of Kashmir experienced...

Lady Killed, 2 Injured As Mini Bus Turns Turtle In Jammu Outskirts

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Mar 22: A lady was killed while two...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K | Anger Over Axing Of Poplar Trees At Srinagar’s Amar...

Ajatshatru Lauds Indian Govt’s Decision To Abrogate Art 370 In J&K...

Snowfall in Gulmarg Delights Tourists as Rain Hits Kashmir Plains