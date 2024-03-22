Arvind Kejriwal sent to six days ED’s custody till March 28

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest updates:

The Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi granted six days ED remand of Arvind Kejriwal and sent him to ED's custody till March 28. On submission made before the court, the Enforcement Directorate has got Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody till March 28 in the liquor policy scam case. The ED told the court that Delhi CM Kejriwal was directly involved in the use of proceeds of crime generated in AAP's Goa election campaign in 2022, and that he was the main kingpin in the case.

The ED said he sought hefty bribes from the stakeholders of the liquor policy promising them undue favours and that money was used in the Punjab and Goa elections.

It added the south cartel, led by BRS leader K Kavitha, paid Rs 100 crore kickback to Kejriwal, which the party used in the Goa elections.

The probe agency also told the court that Kejriwal wilfully disobeyed 9 summonses; didn't reveal truth or gave correct facts when his statement was recorded under PMLA.

Arvind Kejriwal's counsel and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court that remand should not be the norm and it should be looked into whether Kejriwal's custody is needed.