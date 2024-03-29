Search
DoT Advisory Against Fraud WhatsApp Calls

New Delhi, Mar 29: Taking note of rising fraud calls and cyber crimes, the Department of Telcom Friday issued an advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign origin mobile numbers and asked citizens not to entertain such calls and not reveal any information.
Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, has issued an advisory to citizens that calls are being received by the citizens wherein callers, in the name of DoT, are threatening that all of their mobile numbers would be disconnected or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities.
The callers then ask citizens to complete KYC and in the process acquire sensitive information from citizens. They should know that the govt doesn't authorize anyone for such calls.
The DoT has also issued advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign origin mobile numbers (like +92-xxxxxxxxxx) impersonating government officials and duping the people.
Cyber criminals through such calls try to threat/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds.
“The DoT does not authorise anyone to make such call on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and asked not to share any information on receiving such calls,” the advisory said.
The DoT has advised citizens to report such fraud communications at ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications' facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in).
Such proactive reporting helps DoT in prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial frauds, etc.
Further, citizens can check the mobile connections in their name at ‘Know Your Mobile Connections' facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in) and report any mobile connection not taken by them or not required.
The DoT has also advised citizens to report at cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in in case of already a victim of cyber-crime or financial fraud. (AGENCIES)

