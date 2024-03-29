Search
JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning For 4 Districts

SRINAGAR, Mar 29: and Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of four districts of the Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours, officials said on Friday.
An avalanche with a “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Baramulla districts of the Kashmir valley in the next 24 hours.
People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas until further orders.
Kashmir Valley was lashed by widespread rains during the past 24 hours, and some upper reaches also received fresh snowfall, prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people.
The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of an emergency.

