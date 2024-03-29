Search
JammuPM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh To Kin Of Deceased,...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh To Kin Of Deceased, Rs 50,000 To Injured In J&K’s Ramban Accident

, Mar 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed his condolences and expressed sorrow regarding the accident in Ramban, Jammu and . He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.
In a post on X, PMO said, “PM Modi has expressed grief on the accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. He extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays for a quick recovery of the injured.”
“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000”, the post reads.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

