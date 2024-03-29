Search
Massive Snow Avalanche Strikes Srinagar-Leh Highway At Sonamarg, No One Injured

Srinagar, Mar 29: A massive snow avalanche struck along the Srinagar highway at the Hung area of Sonamarg in 's Ganderbal district on Friday, officials said.
However, there was no report of any casualty in the incident.
Two vehicles which were stuck in the snow were rescued, they said.
A police team was rushed to the spot to ascertain the situation.
Amid inclement , Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) today issued an avalanche warning in the Ganderbal and other districts of the valley.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

