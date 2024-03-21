Search
Does Sara Ali Khan’s comedy mask her serious side? Actor addresses the balancing act between her goofy image and professional aspirations

Mumbai, March 21: Known for her witty personality on and off screen, star Sara Ali Khan has amassed a major fan following thanks to her hilarious antics. However, the actor acknowledges that her comedic flair could also work against her ambitions in the industry.

In a candid chat, Sara opened about striving to showcase her versatility beyond just humour. “People may think funny and lively is all there is to me as an actor. But I want them to see I'm also capable of emotive, sensitive roles,” she stated.

The Atrangi Re star believes her hilarious nature occasionally distracts from her acting calibre. “When the trailer of Ae Watan Mere Watan dropped, many were surprised to see me in such an intense patriotic drama. They aren't used to me taking on serious roles,” Sara explained.

However, she doesn't want to completely abandon her comical side either. “Being silly is who I am but not all that I am. I don't want to change that or come across too serious. It's about finding a balance,” she reasoned.

Sara expressed her fear of getting pigeonholed or taken lightly due to her jokes. “I run the risk of trivializing myself at times. People may not see me as a skilled actress,” she acknowledged.

With Ae Watan Mere Watan slated for release, Sara hopes audiences will appreciate her versatility beyond her comedic avatar. This thoughtful interview gives insight into her navigating different public perceptions while authentically staying true to her personality.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

