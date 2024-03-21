D’chica founders discuss valuable lessons learnt from their Shark Tank India appearance

Vani Chugh and Richa Kapila, the co-founders of Delhi based women's innerwear brand D'chica, had an intriguing journey on popular entrepreneurial show Shark Tank India. While their presentation impressed investors Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh who offered funding, Vani's talkative nature during the pitch received critical feedback from sharks Anupam Mittal and Vineeta.

In an exclusive interaction post their episode, the founders delved into how they took the advice in their stride to enhance their leadership skills and business operations. Vani acknowledged Vineeta's point on being a more attentive listener. “As entrepreneurs, we must remain open to all kinds of input. I will ensure giving Vineeta my complete attention during our next meeting to take the business partnership forward,” she said.

The founders revealed actively working on inventory management and other areas highlighted by Anupam during the show. They shared witnessing significant growth in sales, reach and conversions owing to national publicity. “While some saw 4-5x jump, we have had steady increase through new customer acquisition and faster transactions,” informed Vani.

Richa stated distributors showing high interest while Vani said their meeting with Namita and Vineeta was approaching in April to chart the future course. The driven founders proved tough feedback fuels success when accepted wholeheartedly for self-improvement and company progress. Their story serves as an inspiration for fellow entrepreneurs.