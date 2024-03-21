Search
Marvel's "X-Men '97" Reboots Iconic Heroes For A New Generation On Disney+
Entertainment

Marvel’s “X-Men ’97” Reboots Iconic Heroes For A New Generation On Disney+

By: Northlines

Date:

With the much-hyped revival of the classic X-Men animated series now streaming on Disney+, Marvel is hoping for a nostalgia-fuelled resurgence of its mutant superheroes. But is the new show just empty marketing or a formidable force for the future?

In the year 2024, over 25 years since we last saw them, Professor Xavier and his X-Men return in “X-Men '97” – a direct sequel to the beloved 90s cartoon. Picking up the story from where it left off, the show finds Cyclops and Jean Grey leading the mutants in Xavier's absence, as a more accepting is still facing threats from anti-mutant forces.

The premiere episode wastes no time dropping viewers back into the action, as the X-Men clash with robotic Sentinels and uncover a nefarious plot. Long-time villains also resurface to cause trouble once more. But with its self-contained 30-minute episodes, does the new series have what it takes to truly captivate modern audiences?

While pleasing long-time fans with its classic style and roster of faces, “X-Men '97” doesn't quite reach the complexity of today's superhero tales. Its episodic format lacks broader narrative arcs. However, for a new generation of mutants, the show is a breezily entertaining introduction. Iconic themes and voices return to bring the X-Men to life once more on screen.

With its nostalgia-fueled revival online, Marvel is reigniting the flames of its mutant empire. Although just a warm-up, “X-Men '97” gets the danger room heated for bigger battles to come. The past may be prologue, but the X-Men's future is about to get a whole lot more exciting.

D'chica founders discuss valuable lessons learnt from their Shark Tank India appearance
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

