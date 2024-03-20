DGP reviews security of newly commissioned railway line in Ramban

Jammu Tawi, Mar 19: Director General of Police R R Swain on Tuesday reviewed the security of newly commissioned railway line between Banihal and Sangaldan in Ramban district, officials said.

The 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan stretch along the country's most ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project was dedicated to the people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu on February 20.

Out of the total 272 km USBRL project, the 161 km was earlier commissioned in phases with the first phase 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section commissioned in October 2009 followed by 18-km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013 and 25-km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014.

The work on the remaining railway line between Katra and Sangaldan is likely to be completed by May or June this year, the officials said.

The Director General of Police (DGP) reached Banihal railway station this afternoon and later conducted an inspection of the newly completed railway track before chairing a review meeting with senior railway and police officers at railway station Sangaldan, they said.

“I have come to review the security of this national prestigious project,” said the police chief, who was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, SSP national highway traffic and railway, and government railway police officer.