JammuGovt demotes teachers with fake degrees
Govt demotes teachers with fake degrees

Tawi, Mar 19: The School Department of Jammu and has demoted two teachers, Anita Sharma and Raman Chanyal, who secured promotions using fraudulent postgraduate degrees, and reverted them back to teaching roles.

Reports inform that an investigation revealed that both teachers had obtained postgraduate degrees in Chemistry from Magadh University in 2003, despite the university not offering such a course at the time. As a result, Anita Sharma, currently serving as the Principal of Higher Secondary School in Sarna, Samba, and Raman Chanyal, Principal of Higher Secondary School in Machhedi, Kathua, have been directed to resume their duties as teachers.

The disciplinary action comes after it was discovered that Sharma and Chanyal had advanced in their careers based on falsified academic credentials. Sharma was promoted to the position of in-charge lecturer in 2004, following which she was posted at Government Higher Secondary School in Mansar. However, her failure to provide original qualification documents led to the suspension of her allowances between 2004 and 2006.

Official reports divulged that the School Education Department issued an order on March 5, instructing the Chief Education Officers of Samba and Kathua districts to reassign Sharma and Chanyal to teaching roles. Both teachers have been directed to report to the office of the Chief Education Officer in their respective districts.

