J&K’s political landscape set for a new shift ahead of LS Polls Apni Party, Azad-led DPAP open to talks for alliance

Srinagar, Mar 19: The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing strategic manoeuvres as Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) led by Ghulam Nahi Azad and Jammu Kashmir Apni Party led by Syed Altaf Bukhari along with other outfits, in a bid to bolster its electoral prospectus, are actively exploring the possibility of forming alliance for the coming LS polls.

Following an executive meeting held at the party headquarters in Srinagar, Apni Party's general secretary, Rafi Ahmed Mir, announced that the party has resolved to reach out to potential allies.

However, Altaf Bukhari-led JKAP ruled out any tie-up with the BJP for now due to ideological differences.

“We have proposed to talk to various like-minded parties who want to work for the prosperity of the people of J-K. If they approach us from their end, we will discuss with them very seriously for the interests of the people,” Apni Party general secretary Rafi Mir told reporters here.

Mir said the party would invite the other like-minded parties and try to give a shape to the alliance for the benefit of the people of J-K.

Authorized by party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, discussions are underway to forge alliances in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, DPAP spokesman Salman Nizami confirmed that talks are in the initial stage with a few “like minded” parties in Jammu and Kashmir and final decision in this regard will be taken within a week's time. “We are holding confabulations and they are in the initial phase. We will come out with a strategy once we reach the decision,” Nizami said.

Meanwhile, sources divulged that during the meeting, the leaders engaged in extensive deliberations, analyzing feedback from both political and parliamentary spheres. The focus was on assessing the prevailing political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and devising an effective election strategy.

“In its executive meeting on Monday, it has been decided that the Apni Party will initiate talks with like-minded parties,” said Rafi Ahmed Mir.

He emphasized the importance of fostering a conducive environment for dialogue, expressing confidence that alliance formations will materialize swiftly. “We are currently reaching out to various stakeholders, and we aim to finalize the alliances within a week,” Mir added.