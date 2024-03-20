Search
Two arrested for online fraud of over Rs 6 lakh in Kathua
Two arrested for online fraud of over Rs 6 lakh in Kathua

By: Northlines

Tawi, Mar 19: Two Maharashtra natives were arrested for online frauds of around Rs 6.7 lakh with some residents of Kathua district of Jammu and on Tuesday, police said. A laptop and seven mobile phones were recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Parsanna Iyer and Dipin Sarkar of Thane district of Maharashtra were arrested following investigation into a complaint lodged at Billawar Police Station in Kathua against two unidentified persons for their involvement in online fraud.

They were arrested by a team led by Billawar Station House Officer Inspector Jatinder Singh, the spokesman said.

DGP reviews security of newly commissioned railway line in Ramban
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

DGP reviews security of newly commissioned railway line in Ramban

DGP reviews security of newly commissioned railway line in Ramban

