Devika Bridge Declared Unsafe By DRS Committee Udhampur

UDHAMPUR, Feb 2: For the safety and security of common masses, the District Road Safety Committee udhampur today declared the Devika bridge near cremation Ghat as Unsafe for all pedestrians. The Committee comprising members from Administration, PWD, Police and MC Udhampur declared the bridge as unsafe after a detailed audit. The RSC apprised Deputy Commissioner, Krittika Jyotsna that the Safety Audit of Devika Bridge was conducted and report was submitted for consideration to committee and after due deliberation and keeping in view its deteriorated condition, the Committee members unanimously declared it unsafe for further use. The DC appealed to the general public to refrain from the use of Devika Bridge to avoid any mishap. DC added that due to deteriorating condition of the bridge, there is every apprehension of loss of precious life and to avoid any major mishaps the said bridge is declared as unsafe on the basis of recommendations of the committee.