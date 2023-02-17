Design Info Logo & Win Cash Prize! Open competition for redesigning Information Deptt Logo

Jammu Tawi, Feb 16: A contest for redesigning the logo of the Department of Information and Public Relations was thrown open today by the Commissioner Secretary, Information Department, Prerna Puri in presence of Director Information Akshay Labroo.

The invitation is open to public to redesign the Department’s logo and for online submissions. The contest is open from 16th February till 2nd of March, 2023. Award money of Rs 25000 for the first position holder, Rs 15000 for 2nd position, Rs 10000 for 3rd position and Rs 5000 for 4th and 5th position holders has been announced by the department, besides a commendation certificate to the winners. Each of the contestants has been asked to give a brief description of about 1000 words about his/her design of the logo.

The applicants have been asked to be cognizant of the new ethos and challenges the public communication is presently facing. They have been advised to keep in mind the new and emerging nature of this field while designing their respective logos for onward submission to the department.

The Commissioner Secretary observed that the need for redesigning of the logo of the Department was felt in order to get it in sync with the changing times, as the media landscape has seen phenomenal changes over the years. She highlighted that the redesigned logo is aimed to represent the current communications & technology landscape.

Director Information Akshay Labroo remarked that it is a participative process aimed at ‘Jan Bhagidhari ‘. “It as an open public competition and the department wishes to adopt a new, contemporary logo that has been decided by our own citizens “.