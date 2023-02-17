Infiltrator killed at LoC, others manage to flee

Sajid Raina

Kupwara, Feb 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army Thursday said an infiltration attempt at the Line of Control (LoC) was foiled by the forces and “one infiltrator” was killed in the Tangdhar sector of Kashmir on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“Based on a specific input developed by security forces, an ambush was put in place by Police and Army in the said area,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said while addressing reporters here.

“As the infiltrating militants were intercepted by the joint party of security forces, they were challenged who in return fired indiscriminately upon joint party which was retaliated by the joint party leading to an encounter,” he said, adding that one militant was killed in the encounter and subsequently his body along with arms and ammunitions were recovered.

The SSP further said the other militants managed to flee to the Pakistan side as the area is very close to the Line of control (LOC).

In a statement, a defence spokesperson said alert troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected the move of three militants near the LoC Fence. It reads on being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense fire fight ensued, resulting in successful elimination of one militant and injury to the other.

“The injured managed to flee back along with the third militant, taking advantage of darkness. A thorough operation was launched along with police in the morning, resulting in recovery of the body of the militant, one AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and large quantities of war like stores,” the army said.