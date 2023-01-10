Decorate all offices, public places on the eve of Republic Day: CS to Adm

Jammu Tawi, January 9: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today urged the

Police and Civil administration to make proper arrangements for the festive

celebration of the 74th Republic Day to be celebrated this January in the whole of

J&K.

Dr Mehta made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the Republic

Day arrangements.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Divisional and District Administration

to lit up in decorative colours all the government offices and buildings on the eve. He

enjoined upon them to facilitate participation of public in the celebrations at each

place. He also told them to hold cultural events at Block and Panchayat level for the

recreation of people there.

The Chief Secretary directed for making special efforts to make each village

and town clean for the national day. He asked them to ensure smooth electric and

water supply on the occasion. He made out that every school of the UT should carry

out its own event. He directed each HoD and District Officer to conduct events at

their offices too.

He stated that the themes like Amrit Kaal, Viksit J&K, Nasha Mukt Bharat,

Bhay Mukt, Bhrashtachar Mukt Bharat, Swachh Bharat, Digital J&K, Women

Empowerment, SHGs are few of the themes that may be highlighted during the

celebrations.

The Chief Secretary noted that J&K has made preeminent contributions in

provisioning different public services like Land Passbooks, Amrit Sarovars,

digitisation of services, e-office, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, PMEGP, DGGI,

Departmental Deliverables, Aspirational Panchayats, Sports etc. He declared that

these should be publicized for the awareness of masses.

He asked all to prepare well in advance for the celebrations and wished them

all best for the successful culmination of 74th National Republic Day.