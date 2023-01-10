Jammu Tawi, January 9: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today urged the
Police and Civil administration to make proper arrangements for the festive
celebration of the 74th Republic Day to be celebrated this January in the whole of
J&K.
Dr Mehta made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the Republic
Day arrangements.
The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Divisional and District Administration
to lit up in decorative colours all the government offices and buildings on the eve. He
enjoined upon them to facilitate participation of public in the celebrations at each
place. He also told them to hold cultural events at Block and Panchayat level for the
recreation of people there.
The Chief Secretary directed for making special efforts to make each village
and town clean for the national day. He asked them to ensure smooth electric and
water supply on the occasion. He made out that every school of the UT should carry
out its own event. He directed each HoD and District Officer to conduct events at
their offices too.
He stated that the themes like Amrit Kaal, Viksit J&K, Nasha Mukt Bharat,
Bhay Mukt, Bhrashtachar Mukt Bharat, Swachh Bharat, Digital J&K, Women
Empowerment, SHGs are few of the themes that may be highlighted during the
celebrations.
The Chief Secretary noted that J&K has made preeminent contributions in
provisioning different public services like Land Passbooks, Amrit Sarovars,
digitisation of services, e-office, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, PMEGP, DGGI,
Departmental Deliverables, Aspirational Panchayats, Sports etc. He declared that
these should be publicized for the awareness of masses.
He asked all to prepare well in advance for the celebrations and wished them
all best for the successful culmination of 74th National Republic Day.
Decorate all offices, public places on the eve of Republic Day: CS to Adm
Jammu Tawi, January 9: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today urged the