J&K bear educational expenses of wards of cops killed in line of duty

Asks private schools to treat such students as part of
admission under EWS; Govt will reimburse monthly fee,
transportation charges upto maximum ceiling of Rs 3,000
per child per month, annual uniform charges up to a
maximum ceiling of Rs 10,000 per child per year
Jammu Tawi, Jan 09: The Jammu Kashmir Administration on
Monday decided to bear the monthly school fee, transportation
charges and annual uniform charges of the first two children of
those police personnel who lost their lives in line of duties due to
militancy related incidents and violence.
According to an order authorities have also asked the
management of private schools to treat these students as part of
admission under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).
The order states the government will reimburse the expenditure
towards monthly fee, transportation charges upto a maximum
ceiling of Rs 3,000 per child per month.
“Sanction is accorded to the adoption for meeting the expenditure
on account of education of wards of martyrs of two eldest children
up to class 12th in any School in Jammu and Kashmir of such
police personnel who are martyred in course of performing duties
attributed to militancy related incidents or violence,” reads the
order.
It reads besides, it will also reimburse one-time annual uniform
charges up to a maximum ceiling of Rs 10,000 per child per year
and one-time expenditure on only text books prescribed by the
respective boards if any, up to class 12th in any School of both
government and private, within the territorial jurisdiction of J&K.
“The schools would require being duly recognized by the
government and affiliated with the JK Board of School Education
or Central Board of School Education or any other registered
Board in India,” it reads.
It also states the private schools shall treat these students as part
of admission under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and
reimbursement will be made accordingly.
“The reimbursement shall be made for the first two children and
in case the second one is a twin then both the twins shall be
entitled to reimbursement under this arrangement.”
It also said the reimbursement on account of monthly fee,
transport charges, shall be made on quarterly basis by the
concerned District Superintendent of Police, on the production of
relevant vouchers, where the family of the Martyr ordinarily
resides.
The reimbursement on account of expenditure incurred on
uniform and books would be reimbursed in the month of April
every year subject to the ceiling and condition.
“The payment shall be made to the legal guardian whoever incurs
such expenditure on the wards by the concerned District
Superintendent of Police on production of valid proof of
guardianship by the legal guardian,” it said.
It further states in case owing to any dispute the children of a
particular martyr having varying guardians for example one child
living with mother and the other with his family, the
reimbursement shall be made to both the guardians on actual
basis, however, on the production of separate guardianship
certificate to be issued by the concerned school authority.
“The children shall be eligible for reimbursement of education
expenses even if the widow of the martyr remarries.”
It also reads the concerned district SP shall draw the claims on
account of school fee and transport charges on quarterly basis
and cost of books and uniform on annual basis from the
budgetary provisions to be placed at his disposal.
It reads he shall further ensure that the school fee is not
exorbitant and is at par with the rates charged by the school to
other students.
“This arrangement shall be deemed to come into force fully for
the year 2022-2023, besides the pending claim of Rs 15.22 lakh
for the year 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 shall be reimbursed,
subject to the mentioned stipulations.”
It further reads out of the funds amounting to Rs. 1.70 crores
approved under detailed Head 028-Grant- in-aid and from the
next fiscal onwards, the budgetary allocations on this account
shall be provisioned under Detailed Head 088- Welfare and funds
shall be released by the Finance Department under the said
Head of Account in favour of Home Department and Director
General of Police, who shall in turn place the same at the
disposal of District SSPs including Police Districts through the
defined line of budgetary releases.