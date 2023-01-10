J&K bear educational expenses of wards of cops killed in line of duty

Asks private schools to treat such students as part of

admission under EWS; Govt will reimburse monthly fee,

transportation charges upto maximum ceiling of Rs 3,000

per child per month, annual uniform charges up to a

maximum ceiling of Rs 10,000 per child per year

Jammu Tawi, Jan 09: The Jammu Kashmir Administration on

Monday decided to bear the monthly school fee, transportation

charges and annual uniform charges of the first two children of

those police personnel who lost their lives in line of duties due to

militancy related incidents and violence.

According to an order authorities have also asked the

management of private schools to treat these students as part of

admission under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The order states the government will reimburse the expenditure

towards monthly fee, transportation charges upto a maximum

ceiling of Rs 3,000 per child per month.

“Sanction is accorded to the adoption for meeting the expenditure

on account of education of wards of martyrs of two eldest children

up to class 12th in any School in Jammu and Kashmir of such

police personnel who are martyred in course of performing duties

attributed to militancy related incidents or violence,” reads the

order.

It reads besides, it will also reimburse one-time annual uniform

charges up to a maximum ceiling of Rs 10,000 per child per year

and one-time expenditure on only text books prescribed by the

respective boards if any, up to class 12th in any School of both

government and private, within the territorial jurisdiction of J&K.

“The schools would require being duly recognized by the

government and affiliated with the JK Board of School Education

or Central Board of School Education or any other registered

Board in India,” it reads.

It also states the private schools shall treat these students as part

of admission under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and

reimbursement will be made accordingly.

“The reimbursement shall be made for the first two children and

in case the second one is a twin then both the twins shall be

entitled to reimbursement under this arrangement.”

It also said the reimbursement on account of monthly fee,

transport charges, shall be made on quarterly basis by the

concerned District Superintendent of Police, on the production of

relevant vouchers, where the family of the Martyr ordinarily

resides.

The reimbursement on account of expenditure incurred on

uniform and books would be reimbursed in the month of April

every year subject to the ceiling and condition.

“The payment shall be made to the legal guardian whoever incurs

such expenditure on the wards by the concerned District

Superintendent of Police on production of valid proof of

guardianship by the legal guardian,” it said.

It further states in case owing to any dispute the children of a

particular martyr having varying guardians for example one child

living with mother and the other with his family, the

reimbursement shall be made to both the guardians on actual

basis, however, on the production of separate guardianship

certificate to be issued by the concerned school authority.

“The children shall be eligible for reimbursement of education

expenses even if the widow of the martyr remarries.”

It also reads the concerned district SP shall draw the claims on

account of school fee and transport charges on quarterly basis

and cost of books and uniform on annual basis from the

budgetary provisions to be placed at his disposal.

It reads he shall further ensure that the school fee is not

exorbitant and is at par with the rates charged by the school to

other students.

“This arrangement shall be deemed to come into force fully for

the year 2022-2023, besides the pending claim of Rs 15.22 lakh

for the year 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 shall be reimbursed,

subject to the mentioned stipulations.”

It further reads out of the funds amounting to Rs. 1.70 crores

approved under detailed Head 028-Grant- in-aid and from the

next fiscal onwards, the budgetary allocations on this account

shall be provisioned under Detailed Head 088- Welfare and funds

shall be released by the Finance Department under the said

Head of Account in favour of Home Department and Director

General of Police, who shall in turn place the same at the

disposal of District SSPs including Police Districts through the

defined line of budgetary releases.