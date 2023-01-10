Anarchy! PHE Deptt gulps petrol worth Rs 87 lakhs without clearing dues

Jammu Tawi: Public Health Engineering Department has failed to clear Rs 87 lakh which it owes

to MuktaNand Petrol Pump next to Govt Rest House at Canal Road here.

According to the details available the department during the past one year has filled petrol and

diesel in the vehicles owned by the department but hasn’t cleared the payment of the petrol pump

owner.

After failing to clear the dues, the PHE Department is getting the fuel from another petrol pump.

“We don’t mind them purchasing fuel from any petrol pump but they need to clear our dues first.

Rs 87 lakhs is a huge amount,” said one of the employees of Mukta Nand Petrol Pump.

He urged the J&K administration to take a note of the matter and direct the PHE Department to

clear their due without any further delay.