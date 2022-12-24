DAP to emerge strong political force in J&K says Azad

‘Hundreds join the party in Jammu’

Jammu Tawi, Dec 23: Democratic Azad Party Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad today while addressing the

party workers in Jammu stressed for early elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, in democracy

governor rule can’t be prolonged at any cost. But here in Jammu Kashmir, we continue to live under the

same and they probably want us to live on the mercy of bureaucracy.

On the occasion Congress leader Naveen Bali, Corporator Anu Bali along with hundreds of workers

joined the DAP. Speaking to the gathering Azad said that DAP is a political forum open for all but only

merit will prevail. He said he doesn’t want to continue with the people who have poor or tainted

political track record but his party is looking for fresh and energetic faces who can work for the people.

He, however, said that no one should expect a rosy bed and enjoy the power only.

He said whosoever joins his party will have to work hard and keep his record clean.

Commenting on the secularism, Azad said every citizen of India has to believe in its diverse culture and

rise above the religious, social and cultural beliefs to respect each other. He said his party has thrown

doors open for all people who wants to join hands for the better and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

“Above all I am the citizen of India and anybody from any religious and social background can come and

meet me. Because God has made us all human beings with different identities,” he said. He made it clear

that he is not in the politics to build business empires and buy properties but as a politician his only job

is to serve humanity. “Politics mean sewa. It is not any other profession where you can make wealth and

build empires. I believe in sewa and I will continue to do,” he said. Mr Azad said that we all citizens have

to build an inclusive mind-set where no one is discriminated. “If there is a filth in our minds, we will ruin

our country which has a rich history,” he said, adding, “We citizens of all religions have to live and die in

this country together.” Among others who were present on the occasion were G.M.Saroori, R.S.Chib,

Jugal Kishore, Vinod Mishra, Amrinder Singh Micky, Salman Nizami, Subash Gupta, Gourav Chopra,

Maheshwar Singh, Sobat Ali, Prabha Salathia, Gurmeet Kaur, Hira Lal Abrol, Sunita Arora, Ashwani

Handa, Kirtan Singh, Heena Bhatti and others.