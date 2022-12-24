NIA raids 14 locations in Kashmir, Jammu

Srinagar, Dec 23: The National Investigation Agency on

Friday conducted searches at several locations in the

Kashmir Valley and Jammu in a case related to militant

activities by various militant organisations.

According to a statement issued, NIA conducted searches

at 14 locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore &

Jammu.

The statement reads the case pertains to the criminal

conspiracy for carrying out militant & subversive activities

hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed

organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating

under various pseudo names, at the behest of their

Pakistani handlers.

“They are involved in carrying out attacks by using cyber-

space in J&K, targeting minorities, security personnel and

spreading communal disharmony.”

It reads the case had been suo-moto registered as RC-

05/2022/NIA/JMU on 21.06.2022 by NIA Police Station,

Jammu.

“During searches, various incriminating materials such as

digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices etc.

were seized. Further investigation in the case continues,”

it reads.