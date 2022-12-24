NIA raids 14 locations in Kashmir, Jammu

Srinagar, Dec 23: The National Investigation Agency on
Friday conducted searches at several locations in the
Kashmir Valley and Jammu in a case related to militant
activities by various militant organisations.
According to a statement issued, NIA conducted searches
at 14 locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore &
Jammu.
The statement reads the case pertains to the criminal
conspiracy for carrying out militant & subversive activities
hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed
organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating
under various pseudo names, at the behest of their
Pakistani handlers.
“They are involved in carrying out attacks by using cyber-
space in J&K, targeting minorities, security personnel and
spreading communal disharmony.”
It reads the case had been suo-moto registered as RC-
05/2022/NIA/JMU on 21.06.2022 by NIA Police Station,
Jammu.
“During searches, various incriminating materials such as
digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices etc.
were seized. Further investigation in the case continues,”
it reads.