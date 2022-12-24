Jammu Tawi, Dec 23: Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain
has taken over the charge of new General Officer
Commanding of 16 Corps, Officials said on Tuesday.
Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, YSM, VSM relinquished the
command of the elite White Knight Corps, today.
The General laid wreath and paid tributes to the brave
hearts at Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal in Nagrota Military
Station.
Lt Gen Sandeep Jain takes over as GOC 16 Corps
