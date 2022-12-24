Lt Gen Sandeep Jain takes over as GOC 16 Corps

Jammu Tawi, Dec 23: Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain

has taken over the charge of new General Officer

Commanding of 16 Corps, Officials said on Tuesday.

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, YSM, VSM relinquished the

command of the elite White Knight Corps, today.

The General laid wreath and paid tributes to the brave

hearts at Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal in Nagrota Military

Station.

Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, SM takes over the command of the

elite White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Manjinder Singh,

YSM, VSM.