back to top
Search
Jammu Kashmir1st batch of 644 Hajj pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia from Sgr
Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

1st batch of 644 Hajj pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia from Sgr

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 9: Amidst the emotions and joys, the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from and left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday to perform the pilgrimage this year.

Executive Officer (EO), J&K Hajj Committee, Dr. Shujhat Qureshi said that on the first day of their journey, a total of two flights left from Srinagar Airport to Saudi Arabia, with each flight carrying 322 pilgrims.

“A total of 7008 pilgrims will be performing Hajj for this year from Jammu and Kashmir. Today two flights are scheduled and, in each flight, there will be 322 pilgrims. We have already published the flight schedule for 9 and 10 May for pilgrims,” he said.

He said that the Hajj pilgrims on their flight schedule day have to reach Bemina Hajj house in Srinagar before five hours to complete the required formalities, adding that 644 pilgrims who left from Srinagar international airport to Madina Airport in Saudi Arabia for Hajj on first day, 330 were males and 314 females.

He said that that at Hajj house in Bemina, Joint Secretary MOMA in presence of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, DCs of Srinagar and Budgam flagged off Hajis and at Srinagar International Airport.

He also said that for the movement facilitation of pilgrims from Hajj house to Srinagar international airport, they have made the adequate arrangements as they have kept the buses available from Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC).

Relatives and friends were seen accompanying the Hajjis to the Hajj house, where emotional scenes were witnessed as they bid farewell to their near and dear ones with moist eyes.

On the occasion, personal from police and home guard volunteers were also seen deployed in sufficient numbers to load and unload the baggage carried by the pilgrims.

He said that a total of 7008 Hajj pilgrims intending holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Madina, around 6800 were going through Srinagar embarkation and over 500 through Delhi embarkation. He also said that the pilgrims can check their flight status on website of Hajj committee of under enquiry section by entering their cover number.

Dr. Quershi, also informed that 37 female pilgrims were also undertaking the sacred journey without a Mahram, with the majority embarking from Srinagar, and that the boarding passes to custom clearance, meticulous coordination will be in place to ensure a hassle-free experience for the pilgrims and their families.

Previous article
If new Govt comes in Delhi, EVMs would be thrown into a river: Farooq
Next article
If Farooq gets 50 jailed youth released, I’ll withdraw my nomination: Bukhari
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Only I spoke against revocation of Article 370 in Parliament: Azad

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar May 9: Chairman DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad today...

If Farooq gets 50 jailed youth released, I’ll withdraw my nomination: Bukhari

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 9: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President...

If new Govt comes in Delhi, EVMs would be thrown into a river: Farooq

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 9: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah...

J&K Election Body issues notice to PDP’s Srinagar candidate

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 9: Objecting to PDP candidate Waheed Para's...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Canvassing no basis for bail to Arvind Kejriwal: ED

Rein in pro-Khalistan elements on British soil, Ajit Doval tells counterpart

Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica