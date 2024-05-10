1st batch of 644 Hajj pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia from Sgr

Srinagar, May 9: Amidst the emotions and joys, the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday to perform the pilgrimage this year.

Executive Officer (EO), J&K Hajj Committee, Dr. Shujhat Qureshi said that on the first day of their journey, a total of two flights left from Srinagar International Airport to Saudi Arabia, with each flight carrying 322 pilgrims.

“A total of 7008 pilgrims will be performing Hajj for this year from Jammu and Kashmir. Today two flights are scheduled and, in each flight, there will be 322 pilgrims. We have already published the flight schedule for 9 and 10 May for pilgrims,” he said.

He said that the Hajj pilgrims on their flight schedule day have to reach Bemina Hajj house in Srinagar before five hours to complete the required formalities, adding that 644 pilgrims who left from Srinagar international airport to Madina Airport in Saudi Arabia for Hajj on first day, 330 were males and 314 females.

He said that that at Hajj house in Bemina, Joint Secretary MOMA in presence of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, DCs of Srinagar and Budgam flagged off Hajis and at Srinagar International Airport.

He also said that for the movement facilitation of pilgrims from Hajj house to Srinagar international airport, they have made the adequate arrangements as they have kept the buses available from Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC).

Relatives and friends were seen accompanying the Hajjis to the Hajj house, where emotional scenes were witnessed as they bid farewell to their near and dear ones with moist eyes.

On the occasion, personal from police and home guard volunteers were also seen deployed in sufficient numbers to load and unload the baggage carried by the pilgrims.

He said that a total of 7008 Hajj pilgrims intending holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Madina, around 6800 were going through Srinagar embarkation and over 500 through Delhi embarkation. He also said that the pilgrims can check their flight status on website of Hajj committee of India under enquiry section by entering their cover number.

Dr. Quershi, also informed that 37 female pilgrims were also undertaking the sacred journey without a Mahram, with the majority embarking from Srinagar, and that the boarding passes to custom clearance, meticulous coordination will be in place to ensure a hassle-free experience for the pilgrims and their families.