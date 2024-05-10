back to top
If new Govt comes in Delhi, EVMs would be thrown into a river: Farooq

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 9: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Thursday said if the BJP loses the , the new government would discard the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in polls.

Abdullah said the EVMs were not being used anywhere else in the “but it was forced on us here”.

“God willing, if a new government comes in Delhi, these machines would be thrown into a river,” the former and chief minister said.

“This machine is a theft machine. When you vote, make sure to check there is sound and light when you vote. If you do not see light, then ask the officials there. Do not be afraid. Also check the VVPAT to see if your vote has been cast on the NC symbol,” Abdullah said addressing a public rally here in the central Kashmir district.

The NC president was canvassing for his party's candidate from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

Abdullah who is the sitting MP from Srinagar constituency is not contesting the polls this time owing to his health.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, the NC leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party of creating hatred in the country.

He said Modi had forgotten about the issues that propelled him to the top post in 2014. “He does not talk about the price rise, inflation etc now,” Abdullah added.

 

