Cummins & Tata Motors strengthen 30-year alliance to provide low- to zero-emissions technologies

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Global power leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with Tata Motors Limited (TML), to manufacture a range of low- to zero-emissions technology products in India over the next few years. The definitive agreement was signed by Jennifer Rumsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cummins Inc., and Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, at Cummins Inc. headquarters in Columbus, Indiana, USA. Senior officials and dignitaries from Cummins, the company's India leadership team and Tata Motors were present during the signing of the agreement. After signing the agreement, Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins President, and Chief Executive Officer said, “Progress requires partnership, and I am delighted that we are embarking on this decarbonization journey with our trusted partner of 30 years – Tata Motors.

Together, we will advance low- and zero-emissions technologies in a way that is best for our customers, communities, and the planet. By doing so, we are also unlocking new opportunities to innovate for our employees all over the world and those who share our passion for powering a more prosperous world.” Speaking on the occasion, Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors is leading the global megatrend of green, smart, and safe mobility in India. Our goal is to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 in the commercial vehicles segment. We are collaborating with partners who believe in this vision and are delighted to further strengthen our three-decade long association with Cummins Inc. Together, we will develop and indigenise smart and green powertrain technologies to create India specific sustainable mobility solutions. Our commitment and proactive actions towards zero-emission technologies will enable customers to progressively and seamlessly transition to cleaner and commercially viable mobility solutions, in the coming years, thus shaping the future of mobility in India.”

Expressing his delight on India being one of the first markets to receive Cummins' Hydrogen engines, Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins Group in India shared his views, “I am thrilled about the collaboration between Cummins and Tata Motors, which will provide a significant boost to India's Green Hydrogen Mission, electrification and net zero goals. Our shared vision of a cleaner and greener India is backed by a promising combination of global technological expertise, deep understanding of the Indian market, and robust product development and manufacturing capabilities. As we move forward in our partnership, we will continue to explore new technologies and invest in research and development to commercialize them in the coming years. Our focus is on developing innovative and sustainable solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the Indian Commercial vehicle market, and we are confident that this collaboration will enable us to achieve this goal.”