Mahindra launches ‘Bolero MaXX Pik-Up’ range; starting at Rs 7.85 lakh

By Samie Modak

Jammu Tawi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the makers of Bolero Pik-Up – the No.1 pickup brand in India – today launched its All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range. Starting at a price of Rs. 7.85 Lakh (ex-showroom) the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range has been engineered to offer powerful features and performance delivering an unprecedented value proposition to customers and operators. Lighter, more compact and versatile, the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range sets new benchmarks for payload capacity, fuel efficiency, safety and the overall driving experience. It also incorporates smart engineering to deliver much greater value than ever before. The new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range can be booked at a minimum down payment of INR 24,999, with Mahindra also offering attractive financing schemes for a seamless purchase and ownership experience.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “As a company deeply committed to the ‘Make in India' initiative, we take immense pride in pioneering and developing products that are not only customer centric but also reflect our commitment to contribute towards India's economic growth. At Mahindra, we constantly strive to enrich the lives of our customers by providing them with versatile vehicles that enable growth and prosperity. The all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-up range offers state-of-the-art features, unmatched power, maximum payload capacities and higher mileage, promising that each journey is productive and fatigue-free for drivers. It stands out as the worthy choice for anyone looking for a truly MaXXimum experience. With this product range we are glad to showcase Mahindra's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers and establishing new standards of excellence within the pick-up segment.”