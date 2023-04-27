Orra hosts Meet & Greet Event with the winners of Femina Miss India

NL Corresspondent

Mumbai: As the exclusive partner of the 59th Femina Miss India edition, ORRA – one of India's finest diamond retail chains organized a special meet and greet event with the winners at its store in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Customers and fans were given an opportunity to meet and interact with the Femina Miss India 2023 winners, Ms. Nandini Gupta, Ms. Shreya Poonja, and Ms. Thounajam Strela Luwang and learn about their personal experiences with jewellery and fashion. The gorgeous women explored the vast varieties of ORRA's diamond jewellery and walked in style donning them.

Congratulating the winners, Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA India said, “On behalf of ORRA, I would first like to extend my heartiest congratulations to Nandini Gupta, Shreya Poonja, and Thounajam Strela Luwang for their well-deserved success and thank them for gracing us with their presence. It's been an honour to host and learn about the passion for jewellery.”

ORRA's commitment to craftsmanship, quality and innovation in the diamond jewellery industry resonates with Femina Miss India's ethos of celebrating diversity and promoting self-confidence. This collaboration is a perfect synergy of beauty, talent, and ethical values, and ORRA is proud to be associated with a pageant that celebrates diversity and empowers young women.

Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India 2023 said, “Thank you ORRA for this wonderful evening. It's been a great experience interacting with the fans and the team of expert jewellers. The craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into each piece of jewellery at ORRA is awe-inspiring.”