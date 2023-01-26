CRPF SI dies of cardiac arrest in Qazigund

Kulgam, Jan 25 (KNO): An ailing Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer died of a cardiac arrest in the Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday morning.

An official told that the officer of 48/F Coy deployed at KP Colony Vessu in Qazigund was ill for the last few days and on Wednesday morning, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He said the trooper was rushed to GMC hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. “The apparent cause of death seems to be cardiac arrest,” he said.

The deceased has been identified as Pyare Lal Yadav of Uttar Pradesh and was posted as Sub-Inspector in CRPF.