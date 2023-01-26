Shooting stones hit vehicles, Driver dies, 2 injured

Umaisar Gull Ganie

Srinagar, Jan 25 (KNO): A truck driver died and two other persons were injured when shooting stones hit two vehicles on Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Magarkote area of Ramban on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam told that due to overnight rains shooting stones hit two vehicles.

He said in the incident, the truck driver died on the spot while two others were injured. “The injured have been shifted to PHC Ramsoo for treatment”, he said.

The truck driver has been identified as Muneeb Hajam of Supat Kulgam and the injured have been identified as Gopal Singh of Peera and Rajinder Nath of Batote.

Traffic officials said the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Wednesday as heavy rains and shooting stones/mudslides between Chanderkot and Banihal has led to blockades along the stretch.

“No fresh vehicular movement shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa on Thursday till clearance of the road”, officials said.

They said authorities of NHAI also pressed into service their men and machinery to clear the accumulated snow, stones and debris from the Srinagar-Jammu national highway to make the road traffic worthy.