Want to see Kashmiri Pandits return home in my life, says Farooq

Anantnag, Jan 25: National Conference President on Wednesday said that he wishes to see Kashmiri Pandits return to Kashmir before his death.

“I wish and pray that the day comes that I see them (Kashmiri Pandits) return and live peacefully and happily before my death,” he told media persons on the sidelines of a condolence meet at Aishmuqam.

The Member of Parliament from Srinagar said an environment of hatred is being created between Muslims and Hindus and other religions.

“Everything is being done against the constitution and an environment of hatred is being created just for winning elections. It is a very dangerous thing and will lead towards destruction,” he said.

Abdullah said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is going on with an aim to unite the country and perish hatred.

“Unless we won’t get united, think for the welfare of others, we won’t be able to see the country which our ancestors have dreamed of as for the independence of this country, they were jailed and hanged,” he said.