Parikshat Manhas appointed as Chairman of JKBOSE

Jammu Tawi, Jan 25: Authorities on Wednesday appointed Parikshat Singh Manhas Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) for a period of two years.

Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department has said that the new BOSE chairman was deputed on the orders of Lieutenant Governor.

The Principal Secretary in a communiqué has said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 12 of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975, Dr Parikshat Singh Manhas—Director School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Jammu is appointed as chairman of the BOSE on deputation basis for a period of two years from the date of issuance of this notification.”

Dr. Parikshat Singh Manhas is Professor, Faculty of Business Studies and Rector, Udhampur Campus, University of Jammu.

He is also Director, School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, University of Jammu and Coordinator, of Global Understanding Course at University of Jammu being run in collaboration with East Carolina University, USA and Coordinator, UGC – Innovative Programme.

Prof Parikshat is also CEO and Promoter Director, University of Jammu Special Purpose Vehicle Foundation – A Section 8 Company, Director, University Business Incubation and Innovation Centre, University of Jammu.

Earlier he was also Coordinator, National Innovation and Start up Policy and President, Institution Innovation Council, University of Jammu – A Innovation Cell, Ministry of HRD—Government of India Initiative. He was also Dean, Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, India and Member, Task Force for Implementation of National Education Policy 2020—Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Professor Parikshat earned his PhD in Brand Positioning Strategies from University of Jammu. He did his MBA from University of Jammu, India and Master’s in Tourism Management from IGNOU, New Delhi.

He has been teaching Internet Marketing, Brand Management, Destination Management and Marketing Management at both undergraduate and graduate level and Tourism Research Development to the PhD and other research students in the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and the Business School, University of Jammu since 2001.

His research interests are Tourism, Recreation, and Hospitality Management, Education and Marketing, Sustainable and Responsible Tourism, Brand Management, Post Conflict Tourism and Peace Building Strategies (Revival Tourism), Film Induced Tourism and Destination Marketing.