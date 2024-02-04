Cop shoots himself dead in Jammu

Latest Report

Jammu Tawi: A local policeman allegedly ‘shot himself' dead on Sunday in J&K's Jammu city under mysterious circumstances.

Official sources said that selection grade constable, Iqbal Hussain, was found dead with a bullet injury at Nawabad police station late Saturday evening.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the constable has used his service rifle to take the extreme step.

“He belonged to Poonch district. Further investigation and medico-legal formalities are being completed, “the sources said.