Heavy Snowfall In J&K Grounds Several Flights To Srinagar, Leh From Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 4: A total of 6 IndiGo flights from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Leh have been cancelled on Sunday due to bad weather conditions in the regions.

According to the IndiGo spokesperson, 4 IndiGo flights to Srinagar and 2 IndiGo flights to Leh have been cancelled.

“Due to a drastic change in the weather conditions, the runway at Srinagar and Leh have been closed. This has led to the cancellation of IndiGo flights to Srinagar and 2 IndiGo flights to Leh,” the airline's spokesperson said.

He further said that the passengers have been provided with options to avail a full refund, travel to an alternate sector or reschedule the flight.

Srinagar, a renowned tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, turns into a winter wonderland with heavy snowfall on Sunday. After a prolonged dry spell, the snow has brought a sense of hope and rejuvenation to the people who rely on it for various reasons.

A fresh snowfall in Srinagar has brought much-needed relief among the residents. (Agencies)