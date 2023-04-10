CMD SIDBI discuss development initiatives with LG

Jammu Tawi, April 09: Sivasubramanian Raman, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) called on the Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The CMD briefed the Lt Governor about various initiatives of SIDBI as a part of the SIDBI Cluster Development Fund (SCDF) to promote and strengthen Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Kashmir Division.

He also discussed support from SIDBI in promoting local entrepreneurship through skill development and capacity building.