Night temp stays below normal amid dry weather in J&K

SRINAGAR, Apr 9: Barring Gulmarg and Kokernag the night temperature remains below normal in Kashmir valley even as the Meteorological office predicts dry weather in J&K during the next 24 hours.

There is a possibility of isolated thundershower towards late afternoon and evening today, the MeT office said.

The day temperature is likely to remain 3-6 degree Celsius above normal on Sunday, an independent weather observer Faizan Arif said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.1 on Sunday degree Celsius against 4.7 degree Celsius the previous night. It was, however, 1.8 degree Celsius below normal during this period of the season. The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degree Celsius which was 5.2 degree Celsius above normal.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of 4.4 degree Celsius against 3.5 degree Celsius and it was 1.3 degree Celsius below normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.5 degree Celsius against 0.4 degree Celsius the previous night. It was still 1.7 degree Celsius below normal for the tourist hot spot.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.4 degree Celsius against 5.2 degree Celsius. However, it was 1.2 degree Celsius above normal for the picnic spot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir settled at minus 1.5 degree Celsius against 1.0 degree Celsius a day ago. It was 1.0 degree Celsius above normal for the famous ski resort.

Kupwara had a low of 2.5 degree Celsius against 1.8 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 3.0 degree Celsius below normal for the frontier Kashmir district, the MeT office said.