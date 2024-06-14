Essential Parfums: Redefining Haute Perfumery with Sustainability and Craftmanship

Jammu Tawi: Baccarose is thrilled to introduce Essential Parfums, a trailblazing fragrance house founded with a rebellious spirit and over 25 years of industry expertise. Embracing a unique philosophy, Essential Parfums offers luxurious scents crafted by master perfumers, using the finest sustainable ingredients.Founded on the principle of restoring the essence of haute perfumery, Essential Parfums gives perfumers complete creative freedom. This approach allows for the creation of olfactory masterpieces that focus purely on the fragrance itself. The result is a collection of uniquely luxurious scents, meticulously crafted with the highest quality natural ingredients.Geraldine, the founder of Essential Parfums, expressed her enthusiasm about entering the Indian market: “India has a profound and vibrant perfume culture that aligns perfectly with our brand's ethos of celebrating natural ingredients and craftsmanship. We are excited to bring our unique fragrances to India and to be a part of this rich tradition. Our goal is to offer Indian consumers an unparalleled olfactory experience that is both luxurious and sustainable.”Kadambari Lakhani Director of Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd expressed “We are excited to bring Essential Parfums to the discerning consumers of India. The brand's dedication to sustainable luxury and exceptional craftsmanship aligns seamlessly with our commitment to offering the finest international brands. We believe that Essential Parfums' exquisite, eco-friendly fragrances will be a perfect addition to the Indian market, resonating with those who appreciate both quality and sustainability.”