Vitesco Technologies receives 2 German Brand Awards

Jammu Tawi: Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of advanced drive technologies and solutions for e-mobility, will be awarded two German Brand Awards in 2024, as was announced today. The company is receiving “Gold” in the category Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation: Brand Communication – Acoustic &Sensoric Branding and is “Winner” for its Brand-in-Space-Concept.The creators of the young corporate brand can thus look back on a series of successes. In 2021, Vitesco Technologies already received the German Brand Award for its corporate identity and brand identity. In 2022, the company was a “Winner” in the category Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation – Brand Strategy – B2B with an additional “Special Mention” for its Employer Branding campaign. Moreover, at the most recent German Design Award, Vitesco Technologies was a “Winner” in the category Excellent Communications Design – Audiovisual.In 2024, Vitesco Technologies was for the first time among the winners of the Transform Awards Europe, which recognize outstanding achievements in the brand development process. Vitesco Technologies was awarded “Bronze” in the category Best Audio Brand.“I am very proud of what we have achieved in recent years,” says Thomas Hackl, who heads Brand & Event Management at Vitesco Technologies together with Birgit Mehlhorn. “Winning the German Brand Award and the Transform Awards Europe shows that we have built an extremely successful brand in recent years.”